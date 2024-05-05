Will Ospreay Recalls Painful Turnbuckle Spot At AEW Revolution

AEW star Will Ospreay appeared on an episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the painful turnbuckle spot he was on the receiving end of at Revolution in his match with Konosuke Takeshita.

Ospreay said, “F*** me, my ass after that match mate. I will say it until the cows come home. That was the most painful thing that has ever happened to me in a match ever. Not enough to stop the match, but my ass was hurting so much, it was flipping blue afterwards. For me, having all that reaction and having all that expectation — even in the pain that I was in going backstage and this giant ice pack and this weird drink that looked like piss.”

On what was lovely about it:

“But it’s so lovely again. Then, laying on the flipping table crying like, ah, my ass hurts so much. I felt somebody grab my hand and go, ‘Mr. Ospreay?’ I looked up and it was Ric Flair and I was like, ah! Let me stand back up again like, ‘Yes sir?’ He was just like, ‘You’re everything they’ve said and more.’”

