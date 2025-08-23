Backstage Update On Keith Lee’s AEW Status

An update has emerged regarding former AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee, who has not competed since December 2023.

According to Fightful Select, there are currently no concrete creative plans in place for his return to television.

Lee has been on an extended hiatus due to undisclosed health reasons. Earlier this year, he addressed fans directly on social media, assuring them that he is “quite fine” but stressing that his return is ultimately “not up to him.”

While his name has reportedly been “tossed around here and there” in backstage creative discussions, no definitive direction has been set. Lee has made a couple of backstage visits to AEW tapings in his home state of Texas this year but has not been a regular presence at shows.

His most recent match took place at the Holiday Bash 2023 special, where he defeated Brian Cage. He was originally scheduled to face his former tag team partner Swerve Strickland in a singles bout at Worlds End last year, but he was pulled from the match due to his health situation.

For now, fans continue to wait for news on when “The Limitless One” may make his long-awaited return to AEW television.