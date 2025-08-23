WWE Airs Two Different Versions Of John Cena–Logan Paul Angle On SmackDown

Phil Johnson
WWE's airs two different endings to Logan Paul’s knockout on John Cena
WWE pulled off some editing trickery on the August 22 episode of SmackDown in Dublin, Ireland, and depending on where fans were watching, the cliffhanger involving John Cena and Logan Paul played out differently.

After the women’s tag team main event, Cena was shown backstage when General Manager Nick Aldis stopped him, teasing, “I just heard from Brock Lesnar.” Before Aldis could elaborate, Logan Paul blindsided Cena from behind.

For international viewers on Netflix, the punch appeared to only graze Cena, who partially dodged the blow. However, the U.S. broadcast on USA Network told a different story. Logan shoved Aldis aside and nailed Cena with a clean right hand that dropped him to the ground.

The two versions of the same scene has created buzz online and added an unusual wrinkle to the segment. Meanwhile, Lesnar’s supposed message to Cena was never revealed, leaving the door wide open for speculation ahead of Clash in Paris on August 31.

Fans are now wondering if “The Beast Incarnate” will make a shocking return to set up one final showdown with Cena.

