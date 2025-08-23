Mercedes Mone Says AEW Women’s Division’s Next Goal Is A PPV Main Event

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné is looking ahead to what she believes is the next milestone for the women’s division: closing out a pay-per-view as the main event.

Speaking with Jon Alba of Sports Illustrated’s The Takedown, Moné reflected on her clash with AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm at All In: Texas.

She called the bout one of her all-time favorites and declared it the “greatest women’s match in AEW history.” “Toni Storm is just undeniable. Amazing, incredible. And that was legit one of my favorite matches of my whole entire career,” Moné said. “I felt like we created so much magic. And we had, I can say, the greatest women’s match in AEW history. I really feel like it just opened the eyes of so many people that women can do absolutely anything and everything.”

Moné believes that match was the perfect launching point for women to take the final step: headlining a pay-per-view. “I feel like our next big goal is to have a woman main event a pay-per-view. That’s my dream and my goal for us,” she stated. When asked how far away she thinks AEW is from that goal, she replied, “I don’t think we’re far at all… I was really praying, manifesting that All In would be me vs. Toni in the main event. But hopefully, when I get my rematch with her, that’s the main event.”

The “CEO” added that AEW’s women’s roster is “one of the best in the world” and once they break through as a pay-per-view main event attraction, “nothing’s going to stop us.”

Moné will defend her TBS Championship this Sunday at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door in London, where she faces Alex Windsor, Stardom’s Persephone, and CMLL’s Bozilla in a four-way match.