MJF Believes Only He And Darby Allin Were True AEW “Pillars”

AEW star MJF has weighed in on the long-running “Four Pillars” conversation, making it clear that he doesn’t buy into the moniker and believes only he and Darby Allin were ever truly seen as foundational stars by the fans.

Speaking with Haley Miller of VICE ahead of his AEW World Championship match at Forbidden Door, MJF was asked about “Hangman” Adam Page being referred to as the “main character” of AEW.

This prompted him to address the “Four Pillars” concept, which traditionally included himself, Darby, Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara. “Realistically, the only two pillars that people genuinely thought were pillars were me and Darby (Allin),” MJF said. “If we’re being honest here, look, I didn’t have much to work with in those early days. You know what I’m saying? Now, I most certainly do. Sammy Guevara is pretty solid though. I just think he’s really dumb.”

MJF added that he has since been labeled the “main antagonist” of AEW, a role he’s more than willing to embrace—even if he feels the credit is being given begrudgingly. “I do agree with the simple fact that since day one, since 2019, your two main homegrown guys have been me and the cowboy [Hangman Page],” he continued. “They refuse to say that I’m the best, even though nobody’s a better talker than me… But yeah, I think because they hate me so much, this is frankly the only way they can give me credit. So you want me to be the main antagonist? You want me to be the bad guy? Sure, no problemo.”