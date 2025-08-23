Adam Copeland Issues Emotional Message Before AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Adam Copeland is set for a special moment at this Sunday’s AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view in London, teaming with Christian Cage for the first time in over a decade.

Ahead of the event, Copeland shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, noting how long it’s been since he last wrestled in the city.

“The last time I wrestled in London was 2010 against @chrisjerichofozzy and Jake Hagar (Jack Swagger) for the World Heavyweight Championship. I’ve had a long drought here. Tomorrow that all changes when I team up with @christian4peeps for the first time since 2011 at @aew #forbiddendoor2025 vs @thekipsabian and Killswitch,” Copeland wrote.

He continued by expressing his gratitude to fans overseas. “I’ve seen some familiar faces and had some really nice interactions with the folks here this week. It’s good to see you all again. I have to treat every time I perform abroad as the last time I could wrestle in that city. So tomorrow I plan to soak it all in. Bring some loud lungs London. Let’s have some fun.”

Copeland and Christian will reunite inside Wembley Stadium on Sunday when they take on Kip Sabian and Killswitch at Forbidden Door.