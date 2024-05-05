Top AEW Star Files To Trademark Her In-Ring Name

AEW star Saraya filed to trademark her in-ring name with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) on May 2nd for entertainment services, namely for film series in the field of science fiction.

Saraya signed with All Elite Wrestling in September of 2022 and made her debut with the company at that year’s Grand Slam event. Saraya is currently the leader of The Outcasts and is a former one-time AEW Women’s World Champion.

Saraya (F.K.A. Paige in WWE) was the youngest female champion in the history of that company, a two-time WWE Divas Champion and the inaugural NXT Women’s Champion.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of a film series in the field of science fiction; Entertainment services in the nature of a spy film series; Entertainment services in the nature of a spy television series; Entertainment services in the nature of a television series in the field of science fiction; Entertainment services in the nature of a thriller film series; Entertainment services in the nature of a thriller television series; Entertainment services in the nature of a wrestling club; Entertainment services in the nature of creation, development, and production of television programming; Entertainment services in the nature of development, creation, production and post-production services of multimedia entertainment content; Entertainment services in the nature of hosting social entertainment events; Entertainment services in the nature of live musical performances; Entertainment services in the nature of ongoing television programs in the field of children’s entertainment; Entertainment services in the nature of presenting live musical performances; Entertainment services, namely, cabarets; Entertainment services, namely, storytelling; Entertainment media production services for motion pictures, television and Internet; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Multimedia entertainment services in the nature of recording, production and post-production services in the fields of music, video, and films; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network.”