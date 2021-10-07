Johnny Gargano Update, Pat McAfee Not Traveling To Saudi Arabia, Kenny Dykstra

– For what it’s worth, Johnny Gargano removed the term “NXT” from his Twitter profile. As PWMania.com previously reported, Gargano’s WWE contract reportedly expires in December and there has been speculation about him signing with AEW once his deal is up.

Johnny Gargano has removed NXT from his bio. Make his last tweet a little more interesting… pic.twitter.com/cRWYHhY99Y — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) October 6, 2021

– During his latest podcast, Pat McAfee said that he won’t be traveling to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel PPV:

“They’re heading over there. I wasn’t invited. Good luck. I’m not supposed to be part of that, I’m happy I’m not going or whatever. The show, everyone says it’s insane over there. It’s awesome. Until they get stuck there and then I gotta call Buffalo Smackdown.” (quote courtesy of Fightful.com)

– According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, former WWE star Ken “Kenny Dykstra” Doane has been hired by the company to be a Performance Center coach. Johnson added that Doane “been working in Orlando for at least the last several weeks.” Doane was best known as one of the members of the Spirit Squad faction.