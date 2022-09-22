Jon Moxley Crowned New AEW World Champion at Dynamite: Grand Slam (Video)

PWMania.com Staff
During the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam main event, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to become the AEW World Champion.

MJF was watching as Moxley won the championship. Danielson passed out in a chokehold, which led to the finish. This was after Danielson brought a Death Rider onto the stage.

Moxley and Regal celebrated their victory in the ring, while MJF watched from the box seats. Danielson was seen speaking to Regal, and Regal’s expression suggested that he was upset by what he heard. It would appear that they are teasing issues between BCC and Danielson.

Moxley’s victory puts him in a position to defend against MJF, most likely at Full Gear in November.

Below are highlights from the match. Click here for AEW Dynamite results.

