Jon Moxley Crowned New AEW World Champion at Dynamite: Grand Slam (Video)

During the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam main event, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to become the AEW World Champion.

MJF was watching as Moxley won the championship. Danielson passed out in a chokehold, which led to the finish. This was after Danielson brought a Death Rider onto the stage.

Moxley and Regal celebrated their victory in the ring, while MJF watched from the box seats. Danielson was seen speaking to Regal, and Regal’s expression suggested that he was upset by what he heard. It would appear that they are teasing issues between BCC and Danielson.

Moxley’s victory puts him in a position to defend against MJF, most likely at Full Gear in November.

Below are highlights from the match. Click here for AEW Dynamite results.

.@JonMoxley makes his way to the ring through Arthur Ashe Stadium here on #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/vUAJhOduy6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022

.@JonMoxley counters Danielson right into the single leg crab! #AEW World Championship is on the line here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/pGkbZz3M5P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022

.@bryandanielson was just inches from winning the #AEW World Championship tonight on #AEWDynamite Grand Slam LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/QwaKiwYfK0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 22, 2022