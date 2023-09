AEW International Champion Jon Moxley spoke with ESPN Cincinnati 1530 on a number of topics including how he will do whatever is necessary for All Elite Wrestling to hold a major PPV in his home town of Cincinnati.

Moxley said, “Yeah, I’d be all for that, you know. I’d do whatever is necessary. They can parade me around like a show pony and sell tickets if they need to, but I’d be all for that. I’d like to see that happen.”

