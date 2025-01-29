Jon Moxley Tells AEW Fans To Stop Asking Questions And Enjoy The Ride

Jon Moxley has taken full control of AEW alongside his faction, The Death Riders—a group consisting of Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Marina Shafir. Since his return to AEW television after All In, Moxley has won the AEW World Heavyweight Championship and positioned the Death Riders as a dominant force within the company.

Despite their success, the group has faced criticism from fans, with some questioning their impact on AEW’s direction. While appearing on Up-Close, Moxley and Claudio addressed these concerns and provided insight into their mission.

Claudio Castagnoli made it clear that their goal isn’t to tear AEW down, but rather to reshape it for the better:

“We’re not here to kill AEW. We’re not here to destroy AEW. It’s quite the opposite. We’re here to fix AEW. We’re here to bring out the best in every single person that we step in the ring with. To get rid of what doesn’t need to be here. To lay the beautiful foundation for the future. Will that take days? No. Will it take weeks? No. It will probably take however long it needs to take. This will be our greatest work and it will last forever.”

Meanwhile, Moxley, in his signature no-nonsense style, had a simple response to those questioning their actions:

“Or, maybe, everyone can just stop asking questions. Trust in us, and just enjoy the damn ride.”

As AEW enters a new era, the Death Riders’ influence continues to grow, leaving fans wondering whether their takeover is a necessary evolution—or an impending reckoning for the promotion.