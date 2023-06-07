Jon Moxley’s Next NJPW Match Revealed

Jon Moxley is set to return to NJPW, but this time he will not be in Japan. Instead, he’ll be working for the Strong brand starting next month.

Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hiroshi Tanahashi retained their NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Titles over Moxley, Shota Umino, and Claudio Castagnoli this past Sunday at Dominion.

On July 4th and 5th, the promotion will host an Independence Day event at Korakuen Hall. El Desperado issued a challenge to the top AEW star in a video released by NJPW, stating that he wanted a rematch from their match in the summer of 2022, in which Moxley defeated him via referee stoppage.

Moxley responded to the challenge by stating that he would be at Independence Day with former ROH World Champion Homicide, which resulted in a tag team match being set up in which Moxley and Homicide will face Desperado and a partner of his choice.

Desperado is a member of the Strong Style faction, alongside Ren Narita and Minoru Suzuki.

The first night will feature IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Catch 2/2 (Francesco Akira & TJP) vs. Clark Connors & Dan Moloney, while the second night will feature NJPW Strong Openweight Champion KENTA vs. Eddie Kingston.