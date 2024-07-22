Jordynne Grace Addresses Lack Of “Surprises” At TNA Slammiversary 2024

Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace hinted that “the surprises are going to be even bigger than people realize” in an interview with SI.com before the 2024 TNA Slammiversary PPV event.

A fan expressed disappointment after the show that the only “surprise” at Slammiversary was Earl Hebner’s appearance. It was also claimed that Grace compared Hebner’s performance to Bryan Danielson’s 2021 All Out AEW debut.

This was Grace’s response:

“Never said this, but do apologize for the lack of surprise – could have never predicted a global tech outage cancelling thousands of flights. Several wrestlers, including my husband, could not make it. I regret trying to hype the show with that statement, sorry guys! 🫠😬”

“Management worked so hard to make sure as many people made it as possible! So much time and expense. A dozen wrestlers drove 12+ hours overnight. Nightmare travel situation before such a big event.”