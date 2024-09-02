Jordynne Grace Says She’s Feeling The Pressure In 2024

When you’re a champion, you have a lot of pressure you have to deal with.

When you’re a TNA champion that is defending your title in TNA, NXT, GCW and a host of other promotions, there’s even more pressure.

This is something Jordynne Grace admits she’s starting to feel as she continues to travel around and defend her TNA Knockouts Championship in various promotions.

“It’s been a crazy year, and I didn’t expect it at all,” she said. “But also, I feel like there’s more pressure on me than ever to keep continuing to do stuff like this because honestly, what I did was really awesome, but in wrestling now, I’m sure you know, everything big is just a flash in the pan.”

Grace added, “I feel like you do something big, and then the next day, someone else does something big, so everything moves on so quickly. So that’s just how I feel about it. It’s awesome that it happened. But I feel like now I just have to continue to do cool stuff.”

Check out the complete Jordynne Grace interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.