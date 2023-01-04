Josh Alexander Becomes Longest Reigning Impact Wrestling World Champion

Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander has become the longest reigning titleholder in the history of the company.

Today is the 257th day Alexander has held the Impact Wrestling World Title surpassing Bobby Roode who held it for 256 days.

Today is @Walking_Weapon's 257th day as IMPACT World Champion – overtaking Bobby Roode to make The Walking Weapon the longest reigning champion in history. pic.twitter.com/WdjxC4gTyY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 4, 2023

Josh Alexander thanked his Impact Wrestling family and the fans on social media. He also introduced a new t-shirt to commemorate his achievement.

257days as @IMPACTWRESTLING Champ.

I’ve worked my ass off to be here. As talented as I may be my work ethic & heart is what sets me apart. Thank you to my Impact family (best & hardest workers in wrestling)

& all the fans! New tee dropping today!

👇👇👇https://t.co/qy7I7UuFIZ pic.twitter.com/JFUfBH6UHy — Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) January 4, 2023

Josh Alexander won the Impact Wrestling World Title back on April 23, 2022 at Rebellion when he defeated Moose. He has defended the title successfully on ten different occasions inside an Impact Wrestling ring and numerous times on the indy scene.

His next title defense will be on January 13th at Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill PPV event as he will attempt to turn back the challenge of Bully Ray.

PWMania would like to congratulate Josh Alexander for becoming the longest reigning IMPACT World Champion.