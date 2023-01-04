Josh Alexander Becomes Longest Reigning Impact Wrestling World Champion

By
Lewis Carlan
-

Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander has become the longest reigning titleholder in the history of the company.

Today is the 257th day Alexander has held the Impact Wrestling World Title surpassing Bobby Roode who held it for 256 days.

Josh Alexander thanked his Impact Wrestling family and the fans on social media. He also introduced a new t-shirt to commemorate his achievement.

Josh Alexander won the Impact Wrestling World Title back on April 23, 2022 at Rebellion when he defeated Moose. He has defended the title successfully on ten different occasions inside an Impact Wrestling ring and numerous times on the indy scene.

His next title defense will be on January 13th at Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill PPV event as he will attempt to turn back the challenge of Bully Ray.

PWMania would like to congratulate Josh Alexander for becoming the longest reigning IMPACT World Champion.

