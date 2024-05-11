Line-Up For Next Week’s TNA iMPACT On AXS TV Tapings

TNA Wrestling announced the line-up of next week’s iMPACT tapings in Newport, Kentucky.

It was announced that on Saturday, May 18 TNA World Tag Team Champion The System’s Eddie Edwards will face Joe Hendry in a singles match and Speedball Mountain’s “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Trent Seven will battle each other in singles action.

We will also see TNA Digital Media Champion Laredo Kid defend his title against AJ Francis, Ryan Nemeth and Matt Hardy face TNA World Tag Team Champions The System’s Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers in a non-title match and Marti Belle take on Jordynne Grace in a singles match on Sunday, May 19.

TNA Wrestling’s television tapings will take place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 from the Megacorp Pavilion in Newport, Kentucky.

Join us on May 18 & 19 at the Megacorp Pavilion in Newport, KY for two electrifying nights with your favorite TNA stars!@TheEddieEdwards vs. @joehendry Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/vZ8PyHCO1G Read more: https://t.co/nHDGiYhlfm pic.twitter.com/DEKCg0ryRu — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 10, 2024