Josh Alexander Opens Up About Wrestling Joe Doering’s Final Match

As reported by PWMania.com, TNA Wrestling star Joe Doering passed away on Friday morning at the age of 44 after a long battle with cancer.

Current AEW star Josh Alexander, who had worked with Doering in TNA, paid tribute to him on his Twitter (X) account. Alexander reflected on Doering’s life and their final match, which took place on July 1, 2022.

Alexander wrote, “July 1 2022 I wrestled what would be Joe Doering’s last match.

A month prior I’d noticed something was off with Joe. But it never crossed my mind that his cancer might have returned. In my mind he’d already faced that battle and won.

I’ve thought about it all countless times since and never asked. I think he knew the cancer had returned or at least had a gut feeling. Regardless he kept it all to himself. When it came time for the match he was down for everything. Angle slam off the apron to the floor? Let’s do it. Superplex? He was down.

I remember going to him before the match and telling him ‘Joe hopefully I don’t regret this. But I really want you to lay your stuff in on me out there. If you clothesline me I want my boots to come loose.’ He kind of smirked like only Joe could and agreed. (And he sure did what I asked)

We had a 20+ main event title match on ppv. I can’t imagine the pain or discomfort he was feeling at the time. But in true Joe fashion he was an absolute warrior.

Joe always was a professional. A class act and one hell of a wrestler. I left that match sore as shit but proud. It’s a strange feeling being both honoured and sad to have been the one that he closed out his career with. I’m just fortunate to have known him both in and out of the ring.

He fought cancer for so long. I can only hope that now he can finally rest.”