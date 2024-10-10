Juice Robinson On The Gunns: ‘There’s No Limit On What They Can Do As Just A Tag Team’

AEW star Juice Robinson spoke with SHAK Wrestling on a number of topics, including The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn).

Robinson said, “I’m so impressed. Those guys are young in their careers, hungry, athletic. They’re fun, they’re funny. They light up a room. They’re a lot like their dad. They’re a lot like their dad in the fact they’re natural. So you see a little bit of their dad come out. It’s great. But yeah, I think there’s no limit on what they can do as just a tag team, let alone if they’re with Jay or me in a trios, but those guys, as a tag team, the best is definitely yet to come. Me and Jay wanted to be with those guys specifically. I’m really happy that everybody is starting to kind of see what we saw right off the bat.”

You can check out Robinson’s comments in the video below.

