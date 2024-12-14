Kamille: “The AEW World Hasn’t Even Seen A Glimmer Of What I Have To Offer”

Kamille believes she has much more to offer AEW fans, months after joining the promotion.

The former NWA Women’s World Champion made her AEW debut in July as the bodyguard for TBS Champion Mercedes Moné. Since then, Kamille has competed in a handful of matches and has since parted ways with Moné, carving her own path within the company.

Speaking with CovalentTV, Kamille shared her thoughts on her current status in AEW:

“I would love to hold some gold in AEW eventually when that time comes. I’ll just keep doing what I know how to do and hopefully show cuz I still feel like the AEW world hasn’t even seen a glimmer of what I have to offer. Even being able to talk and show some personality. I’m really excited for AEW fans to get to know me a little better……It’s about introducing that side of me to the fans. If someone says, ‘Oh, there’s no personality,’ I mean, to be honest, I’d agree with them up to this point because I haven’t really gotten the chance to show it. I’m just really excited for everyone to see that I’m more than just standing there making faces.”

Kamille’s confidence and ambition signal that she has her sights set on making a significant impact in AEW. Fans are eager to see how her journey unfolds in the months ahead.