Karl Anderson Addresses Situation With His Wife

As PWMania.com reported over the weekend, Impact Wrestling star Karl Anderson was publicly called out by his wife Christine Bui in a series of Instagram posts. The first post was a photo of Anderson with the word “cheater” written on his body and then Bui posted several stories about Anderson allegedly being unfaithful.

Bui deleted her posts and Anderson addressed the situation on Instagram:

“All is well.

Everything in our personal household was dealt with privately, swiftly, respectfully, and is a completely resolved issue.

Appreciate the love n support of friends n fans worldwide for my entire family. My #HotAsianWife n myself are considering this gimmick, that got completely out of hand, as case closed, and won’t make anymore comments on it, thx!”