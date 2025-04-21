Karrion Kross Slams WWE Over Booking Decisions And Missed WrestleMania Spot

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross didn’t hold back during WWE’s official WrestleMania 41 recap, delivering a searing monologue about Logan Paul’s victory over AJ Styles, the current state of the industry, and his own frustration with how he’s been used within the company.

Reflecting on Logan Paul’s success, Kross launched into a bitter critique of what the YouTube star’s rise represents in modern professional wrestling.

“Let’s talk about how awesome it is that Logan Paul just won,” Kross began. “Let’s talk about what Logan Paul represents — the shortcut. Feels so good to be here. Feels so good to be in the business, thinking about all of the funerals that I wasn’t able to attend for the last eleven years in this business, all the holidays I missed. I could have just started a YouTube channel. Could have just jumped in there with AJ Styles.”

Kross then turned his attention to AJ Styles, calling him out for allegedly prioritizing personal glory over the needs of the locker room and the fans.

“All I asked Allen [AJ Styles] to do was, for once, to not think about just himself. Think about everybody in the back. Think about the professional wrestling fans. That’s all I wanted. Sometimes, to do the right thing, you have to do the wrong thing. But he’s a narcissist, and he had to do it his way. Hey Allen, how many more WrestleManias do you have in your system? One? Maybe this was your last — and you just pissed it away. For what? For your way.”

The tirade didn’t stop there.

Kross recalled advice he once received from WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, reflecting on his journey and the consequences of playing by the rules.

“The best advice I ever got was from Bill Goldberg in 2021. He said, ‘You just gotta be a good soldier.’ So I was. You know what being a good soldier got me? Released. Then I came back. And what does being a good soldier get you? Your time cut. It gets people saying, ‘That idea’s too good — save that for somebody else.’ Being a good soldier is showing up in your hometown and not being on the card.”

Kross then turned his fire toward WWE’s obsession with “viral moments” — and took a not-so-subtle shot at Joe Hendry’s surprise appearance at WrestleMania 41 Night Two.

“I never asked to wrestle Randy [Orton]. That happened organically. But you ignored it for a viral moment. Good on Joe [Hendry] — nothing against him — but the crowd told you how they felt about me on SmackDown when I was eliminated from the Andre Battle Royal, and you ignored it.”

The passionate speech concluded with a chilling sign-off that harkened back to his Killer Kross persona:

“Everyone’s been telling me I need to become undeniable. As soon as I do, they shut it down. You want a viral moment? On behalf of all the true fans of professional wrestling: Guy in the truck with the suit and tie — go f*** yourself. That’s from Killer Kross.”

Whatever happens next, we did it our way. Proud to stand beside a man who never plays it safe. — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) April 21, 2025

Kross’s unfiltered comments have sparked major conversation among fans, with many praising his authenticity and frustration over a system that seems to reward spectacle over substance. As tensions rise, it remains to be seen how WWE will respond — or whether Kross’s voice will finally become impossible to ignore.

