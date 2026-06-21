Kayla Braxton Reveals What She Misses Most About WWE

Former WWE broadcaster Kayla Braxton appeared on TMZ’s Inside the Ring to discuss various topics, including what she misses about WWE.

Braxton said, “Yeah. No, of course. Like I mean, there’s a lot of days I like I’ll see everyone obviously traveling right now abroad. I really miss like getting to go on the road with my friends and my co-workers and see the world. And I miss the the backstage elements of it. And I mean, the one thing I just didn’t miss or I was happy to not have in my life anymore was just the grueling travel schedule cuz that was just really tough after that many years. But oh, absolutely I miss it.”

On if there is time to tour the cities while traveling:

“I think that you could always do it. I think it was a matter of did you make time to do it because you get there at 3:00 a.m. by the time you check into your hotel, you’re exhausted. So, you may just have to like lose some sleep and make sure you get up in time to go check out the sites. But, I think it was only probably like a little bit after I got there that the superstars started like saying, ‘We have to actually take advantage of this.’ Cuz I think the old school guys were like, ‘Hell no, we’re sleeping through this.’ I think some of the old like the guys I think maybe even like Shawn Spears was one that kind of mentioned it years ago. He’s like, ‘You got to get up and you have to go check out these cities cuz when are you going to be able to travel here for free again?’ Well, I went to Belgium and that was like I mean I don’t have any intention of going back to Belgium, but I got that was one of my favorite places I’d ever gone on the company’s dime.”

On thriving in the live TV environment:

“I mean, it was nerve-wracking every single week doing it because like you said, it was very much live. There wasn’t any room for error. But for me, I thrive in live. I don’t really thrive as much in the pre-recorded stuff because there’s there is more room for error. I don’t want to think that, ‘Oh, I can do this again if I mess up.’ I like being like, ‘Oh, you better go and if you screw this up, you might not be on TV for a few more weeks.’ I just love that to this day, I love that. Like I love the stuff I do now is live with Buzzer. I don’t know. For me, I loved it, but no, that’s not everyone’s cup of tea.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)