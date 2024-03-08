Kazuchika Okada AEW Contract Isn’t As High As First Thought

Even though Kazuchika Okada is All Elite, his salary isn’t as high as first thought.

Okada received interest from WWE but chose AEW, where he made his AEW debut as a contracted talent this week on Dynamite, turning heel and teaming up with The Young Bucks to attack Eddie Kingston. Okada would be joining The Elite as they shook hands.

Oada made a title belt gesture around his waist, indicating a future match. As they shook hands, they announced Okada’s joining of The Elite. On Thursday night, Okada and The Young Bucks participated in the Collision TV tapings.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the Tokyo Sports report about Okada signing a three-year deal for 2 billion yen ($13.5 million) over the course of the contract with an average of $4.5 million per year is incorrect.

What is correct is the three-year period. Meltzer added that “the real number is considerably lower, but it was still a very large number that he signed for.”