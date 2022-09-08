Keith Lee Set for First Independent Show Since 2018

The following was sent in to PWMania.com:

AEW’s Keith Lee is set to appear at his FIRST Independent show since 2018 at Wrestling REVOLVER

in Clive, IA – LIVE on FITE TV PPV!

Wrestling REVOLVER presents:

Tales From The Ring 5

Saturday, September 17th, 2022

At Horizon Events Center in Clive, IA

CARD FOR EVENT:

GRUDGE TAG TEAM MATCH: “Swerve in Our Glory” Sw3rve Strickland & Keith Lee Vs. Rich Swann & Matthew Palmer

REVOLVER WORLD TITLE MATCH: (c) JT Dunn Vs. JesSICKa

6 MAN TAG TEAM MATCH: “The Kingdom” Matt Taven, Mike Bennett & Vincent Vs. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed

MONSTERS BALL MATCH: PCO Vs. Crash Jaxon Vs. Warhorse Vs. Fulton

FIRST TIME EVER: “IMPACT World Champion” Josh Alexander Vs. 1 Called Manders

X-DIVISION TITLE MATCH: (c) Speedball Mike Bailey Vs. Chris Bey Vs. Billie Starkz Vs. Gringo Loco Vs. KC Navarro Vs. JD Griffey

IOWA DEATHMATCH: Jake Crist Vs. Joel Bateman

CAMPFIRE RULES MATCH: Manscout & Dan The Dad Vs. Infrared

Also, Sami Callihan, The DEBUT of HEATH, Phil Stamper and more to be announced soon!

www.ProWrestlingRevolver.com

Only $11.99 on FITE TV: https://www.fite.tv/watch/wr-tales-from-the-ring-2022/2pbwg/