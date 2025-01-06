Kenny Omega Calls For AEW Stars To Face NJPW Wrestlers In More Matchups

Top AEW star Kenny Omega spoke with Tokyo Sports on a number of topics, including how he would like to see Will Ospreay, Jay White, and Kazuchika Okada have more matches in NJPW.

Omega said, “Many of the top wrestlers in AEW have an aspect of having come from New Japan, like Ospreay, Jay White and Okada. They achieved results in Japan, came to AEW, won the belt and became stars. So I think it would be more interesting if those kinds of wrestlers came back to New Japan and had more matches to see who would win, the current AEW star or the New Japan star.”