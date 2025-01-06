Kenny Omega Comments On AEW Future Following Wrestle Dynasty Comeback

After his triumphant return to the ring at the Wrestle Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view event, where he defeated Gabe Kidd, Kenny Omega spoke about his status with AEW in a video shared on AEW’s official Twitter/X account.

Omega stated:

“You’re probably wondering after that, what’s next? ‘Kenny, you back?’ What do you think? Yeah, I’m back and if you’re wondering what’s next, it’s time to take back everything I lost. It’s time to rebuild. It’s time to prove what I’ve proven time and time and time again, not just this company, this entire business belongs to Kenny Omega. When I come back to AEW, what’s next for Kenny Omega? It’s time to prove to the world once again that wrestling is Kenny Omega. AEW is Kenny Omega, whether you like it or not. People thought that I just disappeared off the face of the planet, that I haven’t been paying attention, I haven’t been watching. I watch everything and all I’ve seen are a lot of frauds and wannabes. There is only one God of professional wrestling. In place of that God, there’s placeholders. There are flashes in the pans, there are flavors of the month, but there’s truly only one God, and he’s returning.”

“I always wondered, ‘What kind of person and I going to be when I come back? What kind of person am I going to be after two feet of my intestines were taken from me?’ I’ve lost friends, I’ve lost allies, I’ve lost family. The one thing I didn’t lose was this for of you people. You always reminded me that I had a place to call home in AEW. So for you fans, I want to thank you. This is what I give to the business. This is what I give to you. It’s been a year. Physically, I’ve changed. Mentally, I’ve changed. How could I not? But like it or not, whatever this new version of Kenny Omega is, he’s back. AEW, like it or not, I’m back.”

Omega’s comments have fueled excitement among fans as he looks to reestablish himself in AEW’s landscape after a year of setbacks. With his next scheduled appearance on Dynamite, all eyes will be on what’s next for “The Cleaner.”

EXCLUSIVE! @KennyOmegamanX declares what's next for him after his return match at #WrestleDynasty! pic.twitter.com/RN2oJWnMe2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2025



(quote courtesy of Robert DeFelice)