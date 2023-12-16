Kenny Omega Confirms He Is On The Shelf

Kenny Omega is on the shelf.

“The Cleaner” took to social media to share a photo of himself in the hospital along with a statement announcing that he is on the sidelines.

“I can’t really sugar coat this,” he began. “I’m out indefinitely. I tried to keep pushing past the pain for as long as I could until it became too much.”

Omega continued, “Luckily doctors caught me when they did. I’ll be here so in the mean time, please enjoy wrestling!”