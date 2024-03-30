Kenny Omega Reacts To Claims That He Is “Bad” At Cutting Wrestling Promos

AEW star Kenny Omega addressed those who have criticized his wrestling promos on his Twitch channel.

Omega said, “Everyone’s wondering, Kenny, ‘Why is Kenny so bad at promos? He doesn’t have promo game… He needs to cut a promo. That’s all I care about.’ Shut the f*ck up!… Jesus Christ. You’re trying to talk about a guy who sold 45,000-seaters with my storytelling? You’re trying to tell me I don’t know how to tell stories? Because I don’t have a yelling promo voice? Yeah? You tell me and then you’re gonna say, oh well, The Rock sold more. Of course he f*cking did. He’s The Goddamn Rock and you know what? I’m not f*cking bad myself. I try my best… Honestly though, guys, when I wanna tell a story and I have a way to tell it, I’ll tell it in my ways.”

“That’s all there is to it and maybe if something that I’ve done isn’t exciting or my American-style promos just aren’t doing it for you, well, I got news for ya, because I don’t care. I don’t care. It sucks… Hey, I got out there feeling like, man, what am I even doing out here? Why am I even wasting my Goddamn time?”

You can watch the complete stream below: