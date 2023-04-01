Kevin Owens Reveals The WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Main Event?

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn recently spoke with Daniel Cormier for ESPN in an interview promoting WWE WrestleMania 39.

Owens may have hinted that the Tag Team Title match will be the main event as he stated that it would be the headline. Dave Meltzer previously reported that the SmackDown Women’s Title match between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley would headline the first night, but plans in WWE always change.

There has been a big push from fans on social media for The Usos vs. Zayn/Owensto close out the first night, and based on the rumors going around Los Angeles and what KO said in the interview below, it looks like they will get their wish.

You can check out the complete interview below: