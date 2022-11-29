Kevin Owens Still Having Knee Problems

Although WWE’s plans for Kevin Owens’ storyline are progressing, there was concern about his knee just a few weeks ago.

Owens suffered a sprained MCL during a match with Austin Theory at a live event, which kept him out of action for a few weeks. At the Performance Center, Owens received knee rehabilitation, and there was discussion within the organization about whether Owens would be ready in time for Survivor Series.

It was crucial for him to be healthy for the show on Saturday because there are long-term plans for The Bloodline and specific things must occur in the story involving Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn that will play out in the following months.

In reference to KO, Dave Meltzer stated the following on Wrestling Observer Radio: “Owens’ knee held up but I wasn’t sure by the end of the match. Owens’ knee held up but he’s still hurt too. He got through the match and he worked the house show [on Sunday] and he worked Raw [last night]. He’s okay to work which is really good because two weeks ago, there was a lot of concern that he could be out for a while. Luckily, he dodged that bullet.”

Owens has a significant match scheduled for the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, as PWMania.com reported on Sunday. For details on what WWE has in store for him and Sami Zayn, click here.