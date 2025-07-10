Kevin Von Erich Signs Legends Deal With AEW

Another legend is All Elite.

Kevin Von Erich, WWE Hall of Famer and one of the most revered figures in professional wrestling history, has officially signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling, as revealed by his sons Ross and Marshall Von Erich on a recent episode of The Claw Pod.

While promoting their own AEW and Ring of Honor appearances during the upcoming All In weekend in Texas, the Von Erich brothers made the surprise announcement that their father will not just be appearing alongside them—he’s officially part of the AEW family.

“My dad is officially… he’s on the team. He’s with AEW now,” Marshall announced.

“We were surprised too. And we’re like, ‘What, Dad?’… and he’s like, ‘Yeah, man, I’m on the team now.’”

Ross Von Erich clarified that Kevin’s arrangement is “sort of a legends deal,” describing it as a perfect fit for the wrestling icon. The brothers emphasized how much value veterans like their father can bring backstage, especially when it comes to mentoring younger talent.

“They still have tons of tools that will help younger guys,” Marshall noted.

“Having my dad, guys like my dad in the locker room, you’ll get better.”

The Von Erich legacy continues to have an impact on today’s stars. According to Marshall, some of AEW’s top names—Will Ospreay and MJF among them—are major fans of the Von Erich family and students of their work in World Class Championship Wrestling.

“Will Ospreay… he loved our family, and he was really impacted by it,” said Marshall.

“MJF watches World Class all the time too.”

Kevin Von Erich’s story reached a whole new generation of fans with the success of “The Iron Claw” biopic in 2023, which chronicled the triumphs and tragedies of the legendary wrestling family. His return to the spotlight in AEW alongside his sons marks a meaningful next chapter in that legacy.

With Ross and Marshall actively competing in Ring of Honor, the Von Erich presence in AEW/ROH is now a full family affair—and fans can expect even more unforgettable moments as All In weekend approaches.