Kofi Kingston Makes History at WWE NXT Deadline

After a long career in WWE, Kofi Kingston has accomplished everything. Kingston has played in a number of memorable matches and won numerous championships.

On Saturday night at the NXT Deadline premium live event, Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Pretty Deadly to win the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Kingston broke Booker T’s record of 14 Tag Team Title wins in WCW and WWE by becoming a record-breaking 15-time tag team champion in WWE.

Kingston is also the first WWE Champion to go on to win the NXT Title, and Woods is the first King of the Ring tournament winner to go on to win the NXT Title.

The New Day member shared a photo of the NXT Tag Team Titles on Twitter: