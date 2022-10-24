Kofi Kingston Opens Up About Losing the WWE Title in a Squash Match Against Brock Lesnar

Kofi Kingston had a wild year in 2019, becoming a main event star and winning the WWE Title from Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

On the October 4, 2019, episode of SmackDown on FOX, which was the premiere episode, Kingston handed the title to Brock Lesnar in a squash match.

Kingston reflected on the match and why the decision to keep it short was made by WWE while speaking with Steve Fall of NBC’s Ten Count.

“I have no idea. I don’t really dwell on the why. There are a lot of things in the industry that you look at sometimes and go woah, ‘why did that happen?’ You just move on, and the wheel keeps on turning. For me to dwell on what happened in that match with Brock Lesnar doesn’t serve me any purpose. It’s not going to make me better or change what happened or do anything besides make me feel bad, and I’m not going to let it do that. I have a lot more career left to handle. I think it’s a scenario where it’s a rare and unique opportunity to be on this roster. As far as my run, being WWE Champion, I got to go six months almost to the day so that is a very long reign.”

Kingston mentioned how few stars have had six-month or longer WWE Title reigns, with only himself, Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns having done so. He mentioned feuding with Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton during his WWE Title reign.

Kingston added, “To be able to button that up was great. I enjoyed my title run. I enjoyed every single moment of it because I know how rare it is to be in that championship role. You embrace it.”

Kingston also expressed his belief that Triple H is planning more WWE surprise returns.

