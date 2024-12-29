Konnan Thinks Will Ospreay Is Losing Too Many Matches As Of Late

Konnan recently appeared on an episode of his “Keepin’ It 100 with Konnan” podcast to discuss various topics, including how top AEW star Will Ospreay has been doing way too many jobs lately and losing too many matches.

Konnan said, “He does way too many jobs. I have no problem [with] him doing it to Darby because Darby should be positioned as one of the top guys, but he does too many jobs for a top guy. If you think he’s Teflon after a while, he won’t be.”

