Kota Ibushi Taken To Hospital Following Injury At Pro Wrestling Noah Show

Naomichi Marufuji and Kota Ibushi competed in the main event of Pro Wrestling NOAH’s New Year 2024 show today.

They wrestled for over 30 minutes before Ibushi gave up. There were some rough spots in the fight that drew criticism from some fans, including myself. Ibushi attempted an outside moonsault. He grabbed his ankle as he landed.

According to Sports Hochi, Ibushi injured both of his ankles early in the match and was taken to a hospital in Tokyo. He collapsed after the match, as seen below, but he did make it to the backstage area on his own in severe pain.

At that point, someone called an ambulance, and he was taken to the hospital to be checked out further.

Ibushi rose to prominence in DDT Pro Wrestling thanks to a notable and successful tag team run with Kenny Omega. In 2009, he started working for NJPW, where he had more success. He left in 2023 before joining AEW, where he signed a contract. He hasn’t fought since WrestleDream.

We wish him the best of luck in his recovery.