Kris Statlander Returns, Captures TBS Title & Ends Jade Cargill’s Streak At AEW DoN

Kris Statlander is back.

The popular women’s wrestling star made an unadvertised surprise return at the AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 premium live event on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Statlander emerged to challenge Jade Cargill after “That B*tch” improved to a flawless 60-0 with a win over Taya Valkyrie in their scheduled TBS Women’s Championship showdown.

After the match, Cargill’s manager, “Smart” Mark Sterling got on the microphone to boast about Cargill being a fighting champion willing to take on all challengers at any time, but boasted how there aren’t any left.

This led to Statlander making her surprise return and in a quick match, earning a clean pin fall victory over Cargill to give her the first loss of her AEW career, and become only the second-ever TBS Women’s Champion in the process.

The surprise no one saw coming — #KrisStatlander returns and defeats #JadeCargill, giving "That B*tch" her first loss and becoming only the second-ever TBS Women's Champion in #AEW history at #DoubleOrNothing … pic.twitter.com/AKxGT8pRMg — Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) May 29, 2023