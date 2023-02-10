Kurt Angle on Offers From UFC, Which Weight Division Would’ve Been Right for Him, Dana White

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle claims that we were close to learning whether his success in combat sports would have continued in the MMA world.

Angle won an Olympic gold medal in 1996 before entering pro wrestling and becoming one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. Angle recently spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso about how he almost got into MMA. Angle spoke with Barrasso to promote his role as Celebrity Judge at the PFL Challenger Series MMA event on Friday, and you can find more information on the gig, as well as Angle’s comments on a possible future with PFL and how he’s always wanted a role in MMA, by clicking here.

Angle recalled how, after leaving WWE for the first time, he was recruited by UFC President Dana White more than 15 years ago. Angle had joined TNA and had turned down a lucrative one-fight UFC contract in order to remain with TNA. Angle claimed he was offered another UFC contract in 2008 to work on The Ultimate Fighter with the late Kimbo Slice, which would have resulted in a six-fight contract.

“We almost found out,” Angle said of potential success in MMA. “I was prepared to compete for UFC. There was a point in time I thought I would be with UFC and leave [pro wrestling promotion] TNA. Dana White was really nice to me. He offered me a one-fight deal for a lot of money, but I passed on that to stay with TNA. I got another great offer for The Ultimate Fighter with Kimbo Slice [in 2008], and that would have led to a six-fight contract. Ultimately, I stayed with pro wrestling.”

Angle also discussed possible fights with former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier. Angle also discussed why he believes the light heavyweight division would have been a better fit for him.

“Daniel Cormier, that would have been a phenomenal matchup,” Angle said. “I would have loved to fight Daniel. I have a lot of respect for him. I consider him one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time. He struggled to beat Jon Jones, but Jones is one badass. When he’s on, I’m not sure there is anyone that could beat him. He had a lot of demons, but when that guy was on, he was the best. I would have loved the chance to test myself against them. I always had success at heavyweight in my career, but my natural weight is 200 and I do think light heavyweight would have been a better division for me.”

