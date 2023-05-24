Kurt Angle Ties The Knot At Wedding Ceremony Over The Weekend (Photos)

Congratulations are in order for your Olympic hero.

WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend Kurt Angle tied the knot at a wedding ceremony held at Crossroads Church this past weekend.

The pro wrestling icon took to social media to share some photos from the ceremony.

“This past weekend, I had the honor of remarrying my beautiful wife Giovanna at Crossroads Church,” Angle wrote. “It was an amazing family moment because we were able to get married in front of our children, showing them what true love really is.”

Angle continued, “Thank you to my incredible wife for saying “YES” again. I love you always and forever!!!!”

Check out the photos from Kurt Angle’s wedding ceremony from this past weekend via the tweet embedded below.

This past weekend, I had the honor of remarrying my beautiful wife Giovanna at Crossroads Church. It was an amazing family moment because we were able to get married in front of our children, showing them what true love really is. Thank you to my incredible wife for saying “YES”… pic.twitter.com/TbYUWAlPVC — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) May 23, 2023

Speaking of Kurt Angle, former WWE star Shawn Stasiak exclusively spoke with PWMania.com about Angle’s recent comments about him lacking confidence and a hair transplant derailing his WWE career, as well as issuing Angle a challenge. Stasiak also discussed not feeling the love and support from WWE, his controversial WWE release, his father Stan “The Man” Stasiak being inducted into the Hall of Fame, getting only a 24-second induction video, his initial reaction to the Meat character, if he would be open to returning to the WWE as a talent, coach or producer and so much more. Click here to read the complete interview or you can watch it below: