Kyle O’Reilly Explains How TV Wrestling Has Changed Over The Years

AEW star Kyle O’Reilly recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp on a number of topics including how TV wrestling has changed over the years and how he likes the changes that have happened.

O’Reilly said, “It’s interesting just how different philosophies change and different styles come along and what catches. Moves that people will do become en vogue and then it’s the new hot thing that everyone wants to do. It’s tough to put a finger on what that is and notice those particular things. I like that too. I don’t know if that’s necessarily by design and if it’s directors telling people or if it’s just happening at a subconscious level amongst the talent where one person does it. It’s like the monkey’s on an island. One washed the coconut and they all start doing it. It could be something similar.”

You can check out O’Reilly’s comments in the video below.



