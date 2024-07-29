Kylie Paige Signs New Deal With The NWA

NWA (the National Wrestling Alliance) recently announced that Kylie Paige has signed an exclusive contract with the company.

You can check out the full announcement below:

Kylie Paige Becomes a National Wrestling Alliance Exclusive

The National Wrestling Alliance is officially the home of Kylie Paige

The Pretty Empowered member has signed a National Wrestling Alliance contract. This guarantees Paige, a former NWA Women’s World Tag Team Champion, remains an exclusive fixture of NWA Powerrr and the company’s Signature Live Events.

“In the minds of many, Kylie Paige is the future of pro wrestling,” says Joe Galli, NWA Chief Operating Officer.

“Kylie’s one of the fast-rising stars in the NWA and the entire business,” Galli states. “Securing a long-term relationship with a talent showing so much promise so early in her career lays a genuine foundation for the National Wrestling Alliance going forward.”

In her first year with NWA, Kylie — sister of Kenzie Paige, the current NWA Women’s World Champion — won the Women’s World Tag Team Championships with Ella Envy. Together as Pretty Empowered, they reigned for 139 days. Kylie is now in her first reign as Women’s champion for NWA territory Joe Cazana Promotions.

“It is obvious to anyone who’s seen her in action, Kylie is already a star — one which will only get bigger as she matures,” Galli says of the signing.

“Her potential is absolutely limitless,“ he concludes, “We are extremely excited it will be realized in the National Wrestling Alliance!”

Now both Paige sisters, whose stories became focal points of The CW reality series Billy Corgan’s Adventures in Carnyland, are under contract to the National Wrestling Alliance. Likewise, each is headed to NWA 76 in Philadelphia.

The Signature Live Event takes place August 31 at the legendary 2300 Arena. Celebrating the 1948 founding of the NWA, it is the promotion’s most anticipated event of the year. Many of the NWA’s top stars are already confirmed. History dictates all NWA titles will be on the line at the anniversary spectacular.

The first NWA 76 bout announced is an epic tag team grudge match pitting reigning Crockett Cup champs The Southern Six (Kerry Morton and Alex Taylor) against 2023 winners Knox & Murdoch. Also confirmed is the 2024 Burke Invitational Gauntlet, a multi-woman match with bragging rights and a shot at the NWA Women’s World Title up for grabs.

Tickets for NWA 76 are on sale now.