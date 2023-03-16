LA Knight Addresses Rumors That He Dated Becky Lynch

After welcoming their first daughter in December 2020, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins appear to be enjoying their marriage and beginning a family.

In contrast, there were rumors floating around last year that Lynch had dated LA Knight before she started dating Rollins.

Knight has received a lot more attention on social media in recent months thanks to his push in WWE, which included a feud with Bray Wyatt.

The SmackDown star commented on a May 2022 post that featured an old photo of them together with the caption, “Why did I just now all of a sudden hear that LA Knight and Becky Lynch used to date? LMAO I really did not know this at all.”

Knight responded to it on Wednesday by denying any claims that they were more than just friends, writing, “Because we didn’t. We were friends. You’re jumping to bullsh*t conclusions. Let me squash that before you guys take this anywhere.”

Because we didn’t. We were friends. You’re jumping to bullsh*t conclusions. Let me squash that before you guys take this anywhere. — LA Knight (@RealLAKnight) March 15, 2023

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has big plans for Knight coming out of WrestleMania.