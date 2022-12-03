Lacey Evans Getting Repackaged Once Again (Video)

Lacey Evans is being repackaged once more, and this time it appears that they got it right.

Evans was filmed training in her Marine Corps camouflage gear, and it appeared that she was in boot camp at Parris Island, South Carolina.

Her real-life background as a former US Marine is referenced in the video. This is the latest attempt to repackage her, but it should go better this time because she is not playing a role that is so far removed from who she is in real life.

Several months ago, Vince McMahon proposed that Evans replace the Sassy Southern Belle character with a faux babyface who is actually a heel. They went back and forth on those plans, and she eventually disappeared from television for a few months.

You can check out a promo of the Lacey Evans vignette below.

