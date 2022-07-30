Lacey Evans Pulled from Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Lacey Evans was pulled from Friday night’s SummerSlam go-home episode of SmackDown from Atlanta.

Aliyah lost to Shotzi Friday night despite WWE having previously booked Evans vs. Aliyah as a make-up for the match that was postponed last week and the week before due to Evans knocking Aliyah out with a Woman’s Right. Evans’ medical clearance to compete had not been granted, as Michael Cole noted in the commentary.

Evans vs. Aliyah was still being promoted by WWE all day Friday, and it was still on the producers’ internal run sheet.

Evans tweeted on Friday morning at roughly 9am, as can be seen in the tweets below, indicating that she had likely been doing some housework the night before. She then responded to a statement made by McKenzie Mitchell in a WWE Now video preview of the match between Aaliyah and Evans about how Evans has continued to “back out of their scheduled clashes.”

Evans re-tweeted the video around 5:30pm on Friday and wrote, “‘Back out under scheduled clashes.’ [thinking emoji x 4]”

She might have misheard and thought to “back out under” rather than “back out of their” arranged conflicts.

Evans also re-tweeted a FOX5 Atlanta tweet on her match with Aaliyah at around 6:30pm and captioned it with, “[eye emoji x 3] [thinking face emoji]”

Evans retweeted a GIF from Shotzi vs. Aliyah and included a brief video clip that appears to show Evans having a pint of ice cream at home.

Evans is not mentioned in the official SmackDown recap on the WWE website, and as of the time of writing, there has been no injury update on Evans from the company.

Click here for full WWE SmackDown results. Here are the aforementioned posts below:

"Back out under scheduled clashes." 🤔🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/KYmDynYXon — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. (@LaceyEvansWWE) July 29, 2022