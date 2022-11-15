Lady Frost Reveals Her Favorite IMPACT Wrestling Memory, Talks Becoming Free Agent

Lady Frost recently spoke with the folks from Cultaholic for an interview.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about her run in the Knockouts division in IMPACT Wrestling, her favorite memory in the promotion and becoming a free agent.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On how she just wants to be happy and no amount of money or television time will change that: “I don’t know. I think that was a very broad tweet. I wouldn’t like to pin it anywhere, but I think in life, everyone changes perspectives at some point and often about whatever it may be. I think that’s okay. It should be okay for people to realize different things, come to different conclusions. I think maybe we’ve all been in a bad relationship too long or that you wanted to hold on to or fix things, or you thought it was gonna be a certain way and it wasn’t. That’s no blame to any side, person, anything. But I am not a spry young chicken. I’m not a teenager, so I think once we realize time is of the essence, it plays a different factor, I think. I just want to be happy. That’s my top priority in life, is to be happy, and if I can’t come home and be a good wife, and a good mother, and a good friend and a good daughter, what am I doing? No money, no television, no anything is worth not being okay inside. That was my primary concern pretty much with life, and that’s why I got to a point where wrestling doesn’t matte if I can’t be insert-shoot-name-here, if I can’t be me. That’s the top priority.”

On her favorite memory while working for IMPACT: “It’s definitely the women’s’ first Ultimate X match. I went in wanting to be in, just first female ever in an Ultimate X match. They were like, actually, we’re gonna have an all-women’s-match. So that was a really big deal. It was making history. It was something that I had my heart set on, and I think that moment, that rush of climbing that structure and moonsaulting off of it, can’t really replace that. That’s a good one.”

On how she is enjoying being a free agent: “I do [enjoy being a free agent]. We had still had freedom before, but I think there’s a certain appeal after you’ve been on television a bit and you’re a little more recognized, I think you wanna get out and just do everything that you can do, whatever weekends that you want and stay for a week or two weeks or a month. Yeah, freedom is always nice.”

