Lana Criticizes WWE’s “Double Standard” Treatment of Women and Calls for Change

Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) recently spoke with Liam Alexander-Stewart of Inside The Ropes for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, she criticized WWE for having a double standard when it comes to treating women, and she brought up the recent walkouts by Sasha Banks and Naomi in comparison to Brock Lesnar, which the AEW World Champion CM Punk also did in a recent interview.

Lana asked for the professional wrestling business to change.

“Yeah, I mean, I think it’s a good question. You know, it’s really interesting now that Brock just walked out last week and so my question is, what’s the difference between Brock walking out and Sasha and Naomi walking out?,” she asked. “You know why weren’t the commentators asking, was Brock unprofessional? You know? Was Brock frozen in limbo? No. He’s actually going to main event, one of the biggest pay per views of the year.

“So I think, again, that this controversy goes much bigger than just a Vince McMahon conversation and it goes to like, is there double standard in wrestling still?. We see it in Hollywood. There’s been big Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence, when they took a stand and go, ‘Hey, we’re not going to work for less than these men.’ Charlize Theron shouldn’t be working less than Chris Hemsworth anyway. You know, good thing she stood up and said, ‘Hey, I want equality.’”

She continued, “It’s just like to me, I’m like there’s just a double standard between how what men can do, what men get away, with the men’s pay and the women and I don’t think that’s cool. You know, they dragged them through the mud. I understand that probably Vince was offended by what they did. But at the end of the day, it just it was real petty, you know? And I got my girls back, like Sasha and Naomi. I just think that there needs to be a change in wrestling, you see? Sure. There’s a long list of stuff. Misconduct with other people, other men in that business that are high up on the on the on the whole. What about that?”

Since June 2, 2021, when Lana and other workers were let go due to budget cuts, she hasn’t been involved with WWE. She still continues in modeling and acting, and she also maintains her own website at CJPerry.com. This weekend at Starrcast V in Nashville, Lana will make her public debut alongside husband Miro of AEW.

You can check out ITR’s full interview with Lana below: