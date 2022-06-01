Latest News on Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ Status for WWE Money in the Bank

As of a few days ago, Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns were not confirmed for WWE Money In the Bank.

We reported a few weeks ago that Lesnar and Reigns were on the promotional material for Money In the Bank, which is set to air on Saturday, July 2 from Las Vegas. When WWE announced that the show would be moved from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, it was reported that Lesnar and Reigns were no longer on the MITB poster. Click here for more information on the poster changes, as well as a look at the new poster.

According to the Wrestling Observer, everything concerning both Lesnar and Reigns for Money In the Bank is now said to be up in the air.

The original plan for Reigns at Money In The Bank had him defending against Riddle, according to reports. Lesnar was originally scheduled for Money In the Bank because it was a stadium event, but it appears that things have changed now that the show will be hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena rather than Allegiant Stadium.

Riddle vs. Reigns may still happen, according to reports. The same report that indicated Riddle vs. Reigns will be at Money In the Bank also said Randy Orton vs. Reigns would be at SummerSlam on Saturday, July 31, and Drew McIntyre vs. Reigns would be at WWE Clash at The Castle on Saturday, September 3. It’s also been confirmed that these two matches were and may still be planned for Reigns.

Since losing the title unification fight to Reigns at WrestleMania 38, Lesnar has not been seen. Reigns is now working fewer dates for the company, but he has been in a few recent live events and television tapings. He and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated McIntyre and RK-Bro in his most recent TV bout at WrestleMania Backlash.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, Sasha Banks, Bobby Lashley, and Kofi Kingston were among those whose names were deleted from the Money In the Bank promotional poster. You can find out who replaced them by clicking here.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.