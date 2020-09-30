Latest News On Matt Cardona’s Status With AEW

In an interview with Pro Wresting Junkies, Matt Cardona revealed that his short-term contract with AEW expired at All Out but he’s open to working with the company again:

“That’s the place to be right now. To be there even for a month, and do a couple of matches, was a lot of fun. It was great to just be out there and be myself again. Hopefully, we’ll do it again soon.”

“It’s a weird situation and weird time in the world. I’d love to go to New Japan, or even go back and main event a few indie shows at my home promotions in New York.

When the world opens up, it’ll be the best time in wrestling. Fans and wrestlers will both be so excited and we’re gonna have some kickass shows.”

