Latest News On Roman Reigns’ WWE Status Through The Summer Of 2022

PWMania.com previously reported that Roman Reigns is not being advertised for WWE events in July and August except for Money in the Bank and Summerslam.

Andrew Zarian of F4WOnline.com provided the following update on Reigns’ status:

“Spoke to someone over at WWE regarding Roman & his schedule moving forward. It’s not expected for Roman to take extended time off. He will be on PLEs & TV. The only change will be with smaller market house show, which is why he showed his gratitude to the fans in Trenton NJ.”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com also said the following regarding Reigns:

“WWE sources had claimed to us that Roman Reigns was ‘factored into their creative plans for the foreseeable future.’ I don’t know how that bodes for reports of him having time off this summer and we’ve not got that word from WWE.”

