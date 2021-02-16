Latest News On Sammy Guevara Turning Down Impact Wrestling Angle

As PWMania.com previously reported, there were plans for Sammy Guevara to appear on Impact Wrestling but Guevara reportedly had issues with the creative direction.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed the story:

“Impact had TV this week and he was supposed to be on them and he went and he didn’t like the creative I guess. I had heard from one person at Impact, I don’t know what the creative is that he turned down, but they said that the creative he turned down was something he should turn down. So he didn’t like it and they decided to do it with Black Taurus instead and they did not use Sammy.”

“There’s no heat or anything like that as far as that part. I think that part has kind of been blown out of proportion.”

