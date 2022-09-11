Latest News on The Young Bucks Sending Out Feelers to Friends in WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, The Young Bucks reportedly expressed interest in WWE after their AEW deals expire. Ryan Frederick of The Wrestling Observer has posted a follow-up as a response to a member of the F4W forum who made a comment about The Young Bucks sending out feelers to friends in the WWE.

It is believed that Matt and Nick Jackson’s AEW contracts will run out at the beginning of 2024 rather than at the end of that year.

Frederick writes in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and covers mixed martial arts for the site. Additionally, he is well-connected in the professional wrestling industry.

Frederick pointed out that some websites will take his opinion posts and report them as news; however, in this instance, what he is saying about The Bucks is one 100% true. In his subsequent post, he made the following statement:

“In this instance, though, what I said is 100% true and I have it from multiple people. It’s also not a big deal and not really newsworthy. It’s not like they actually reached out to WWE management. They told a friend in the company, a fellow wrestler, that they would be willing to listen to offers when their deals are up (I believe January 2024) and to let it be known. It’s something every single wrestler in the business should be doing- it’s called maximizing your leverage. It is no different than an NFL or MLB player coming into the final year of their contract and letting it be known they are going to free agency and listening to offers from the other teams. And, in the sense of independent contractors, it’s not different than a NASCAR or Formula One driver letting other teams know that their contract runs out at a certain time and they’ll be listening to offers. Except wrestling is a weird business where you have to use your friends on the other side to let this message be known.

It does not mean they want to leave. It means they’re looking to get the best deal they can. That’s it. It’s a non-story. And if you’re a wrestler with a deal coming up in the next 18 months and you aren’t playing both sides, you need to fix that.”

Fredrick also stated, “And it doesn’t matter if it was now or at any point in the future before their contracts run out, they were going to reach out. It’s inevitable and why this is a complete non-story to be honest (and the feeler I was talking about happened before the incidents of this past weekend for the record- it was a few weeks ago). It’s just plain common sense.”

